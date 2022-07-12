ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH This is an excellent day to talk to bosses and people in power, because they will listen to you. Your requests are reasonable; furthermore, they are practical and doable. Ask for what you want. Because you are confident and clear about your goals, you will get the go-ahead. Tonight: Appreciation.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH Today you are confident making plans or discussing foreign interests or matters connected with publishing and the media. In fact, you can teach others or persuade them to agree with your point of view. This is also an excellent day for business and commerce. Tonight: Favorable finances.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHHH Today Venus is in your sign dancing nicely with Saturn, which makes this an excellent day to discuss any problems you might have with relationships. When it comes to financial issues, you'll be conservative and seek to protect what you have. Tonight: Contentment.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH Interactions with others, friends and groups will be lively today. It will likely be in your best interests to accommodate someone else. Perhaps you will have to go more than halfway to make things work out smoothly. Fear not: Mercury in your sign will give you the right words. Tonight: Cooperation.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHHH You'll be effective when dealing with others today, whether on an individual basis or with a group. You will naturally take on a leadership role, especially at work. You see what needs to be done, and you will take practical steps in order to achieve your goals. Tonight: Be friendly.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHHH It's easy for you to impress others today because they see you as competent, conscientious and reliable. In fact, you make such a favorable impression on others that a romance or flirtation with a boss might begin. In sports, you'll be competitive and dynamic! Tonight: You're popular.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHHH You might take the initiative talking to a family member today, because you understand what is needed. This is a good day to start projects, perhaps at home, because your energy level is high and you're not afraid of some physical work. Tonight: Explore!

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH You're eager to talk to others today, and they will want to talk to you because you're full of positive energy. Discussions about shared property, insurance matters and inheritances will be practical and positive. (You'll be laughing all the way to the bank.) Tonight: Issues are passionate.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH You might be keen to shop for something today because you have strong ideas about how you want to handle your cash flow and deal with your belongings. In business dealings, you will be confident and ready to initiate. Because you have the necessary objectivity, you see what needs to be done. Tonight: Warm bonds.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHHHH Today the Moon is in your sign being energized by fiery Mars, which makes you feel courageous and confident! This is why you will take the initiative, especially when making emotional contact with others. You also will play the role of leader if it arises. Tonight: You win!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

HHHHH Sensible discussions with your kids will go well today. Likewise, romantic partners might have practical discussions about the division of labor or how to divide and share expenses. Something going on behind the scenes will interest you today. Tonight: Socialize!

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

HHHH This is a great day to schmooze with friends and members of groups because you are emotionally strong and confident. Some of you will take the lead and entertain at home or initiate a redecorating project in which others pitch in to help. Tonight: Be welcoming.

Moon Alert: After 4 a.m. today, there are no restrictions to shopping or making important decisions. The Moon is in Capricorn.