ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH You'll enjoy talking today, especially to partners, spouses and dear friends. You'll even enjoy contact with strangers. Remember that symbolically, the Sun is shining down on you, making you look good to everyone.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH It's a positive day at work. In particular, group efforts will pay off for you. "Many hands make light work." In part, it's because you feel healthier and more vigorous today.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH Enjoy interactions, especially playful activities with kids. Take a long lunch; meet friends for happy hour; enjoy sports events and any kind of social outing that lifts your spirits. You need some fun.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH If you have a chance to cocoon at home today, you will enjoy relaxing in familiar surroundings. Possibly, you will entertain at home or have some kind of group activity where you live. Regardless, enjoy your day.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH Because you're in a positive frame of mind today, you'll enjoy interacting. In addition to talking to neighbors, siblings and relatives, you'll enjoy writing, teaching, sales and marketing.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH It's a good day for business, finance or financial negotiations, with the exception of 30 minutes this afternoon. (See the Moon Alert.) In fact, whatever you do might increase your wealth or lead to a raise or a boost in your income.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHHH It's a positive day for you, which means things will tend to go your way. Be gentle in your approach. Don't be demanding. If you let things flow at their own rate, you'll be more satisfied with the result. Home decorating intrigues you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH It's a high-energy day with an ambitious to-do list that includes errands, appointments and short trips. You're working hard to boost your income. Later in the day, after the Moon moves into your sign, you are empowered!
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH You'll enjoy schmoozing with groups, clubs and organizations, as well as a personal friend. You might become physically active through sports or group activities, because with Mars in your sign, you are pumped!
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH People notice you today. In fact, some people are aware of personal details about your private life. Fortunately, it's a strong time for you because the Sun, Mercury, Venus and Pluto are all in Capricorn. You can handle whatever happens.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHHH You have a strong urge to do something different today, possibly traveling to see new places and meet new faces. You'll also love to learn something new to expand your horizons and broaden your experience of the world.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH Important discussions about shared finances or shared property or how to divide an inheritance or to share something are featured today. Whatever happens, things likely go your way, and you'll laugh all the way to the bank.
Moon Alert: Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. today. After that, the Moon moves from Libra into Scorpio.