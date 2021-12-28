VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH It's a good day for business, finance or financial negotiations, with the exception of 30 minutes this afternoon. (See the Moon Alert.) In fact, whatever you do might increase your wealth or lead to a raise or a boost in your income.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHHH It's a positive day for you, which means things will tend to go your way. Be gentle in your approach. Don't be demanding. If you let things flow at their own rate, you'll be more satisfied with the result. Home decorating intrigues you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH It's a high-energy day with an ambitious to-do list that includes errands, appointments and short trips. You're working hard to boost your income. Later in the day, after the Moon moves into your sign, you are empowered!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH You'll enjoy schmoozing with groups, clubs and organizations, as well as a personal friend. You might become physically active through sports or group activities, because with Mars in your sign, you are pumped!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)