ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH A perfect day to toss out debris and to get your workspace neat and organized. Minimize stress with efficiency. Others need time to discuss ideas and views. Patience and listening will bring you rewards.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH Associates might have divided loyalties. Remain impartial if there are conflicts and competitive feelings brewing. A liberal and tolerant attitude carries you a long way. You will be understood.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH Feel a sense of hope and encouragement today. Insights are revealing. Your optimistic, confident use of words will draw others to you. Elderly and very young family members have new thoughts and needs.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Making a game out of chores or adding humor to lighten an intense conversation will be helpful today. There is a new alertness and cleverness to your perceptions. Something that seemed hard to grasp before is now less elusive.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH Conflicting ideas may be voiced at work. Be patient and compromise for best results. There is an element of the unpredictable in financial matters. Set aside a little extra money for an unexpected purchase or expense.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHHH Your mental attitude is more positive today. Your confidence and concern inspire others to seek your advice. A group discussion can be especially fruitful in providing information and ideas.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Today makes you aware of your own deepest needs and desires. Recognize that there is a power in discretion and silence. Patience helps with any difficult people. Support and recognition come as the day ends.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH Today allows you to release regrets concerning a long-lost love. Friendly calls and emails arrive from old friends. Your keen intuition assists in negotiating and sales. Those who have resisted your ideas can be won over to respond more favorably.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHHH It's a day for freshness and enthusiastic, dynamic expansion. Be daring about trying a new interest or type of work. You'll become highly visible and can assume a position of leadership. You'll enjoy exploring ways to make a difference.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHHH Others depend on you to make the daily routine more agreeable. The application of your natural genius for diplomacy helps. Attractive invitations enliven your social calendar. A courtship may ensue.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Today draws a mystery into the open. You will display a flair for research and detective work. Your desires can be directed toward making a special acquisition or into establishing a personal relationship.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH Associates have different thoughts and conflicting information. Observe facial expressions and body language to aid in communication. Your beloved is easier to understand. You can guide the course of a close relationship.
