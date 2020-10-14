ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH A perfect day to toss out debris and to get your workspace neat and organized. Minimize stress with efficiency. Others need time to discuss ideas and views. Patience and listening will bring you rewards.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH Associates might have divided loyalties. Remain impartial if there are conflicts and competitive feelings brewing. A liberal and tolerant attitude carries you a long way. You will be understood.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHHH Feel a sense of hope and encouragement today. Insights are revealing. Your optimistic, confident use of words will draw others to you. Elderly and very young family members have new thoughts and needs.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH Making a game out of chores or adding humor to lighten an intense conversation will be helpful today. There is a new alertness and cleverness to your perceptions. Something that seemed hard to grasp before is now less elusive.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)