ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH Today you feel restless but in a pleasant, expectant way. That's because you want some excitement in your life! You might even do something behind the scenes that will stir the pot so that you can see a little action.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH You might meet someone unusual today. Perhaps they are avant-garde or from another culture. Or, possibly, someone you already know will say or do something that surprises you. One thing is certain: A friend or a member of a group will do something you didn't expect.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HH When dealing with parents, bosses or the police today, be careful of your urge to create a little excitement in your life. Don't bite off more than you can chew. Your urge to wake the sleeping giant might lead to regrets. Think twice before you act.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Travel plans look exciting today. One thing is certain, you're eager for change because you want some adventure and stimulation! At the very least, you want to encounter new ways of thinking and new ideas.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH Make friends with your bank account so you know what's happening, because something unexpected could impact your finances today, especially anything to do with bank accounts, debt or shared property. When it comes to money, stay on top of your game.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH A spouse, partner or friend might throw you a curveball today. Or, possibly, you will meet a new and exciting friend. Whatever happens, someone might give you a chance to break free from your usual scene and do something different.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH Something interesting will impact your job today. You might meet a new colleague. Surprising news might be exciting. Similarly, something related to your health or a pet could catch you off guard. Hopefully, this surprise will be pleasant.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH This is a mildly accident-prone day for your kids, which means parents should be extra vigilant. However, this is also a fun-loving, exciting day with respect to sports events, social outings and the arts. Spontaneous invitations might delight you. Say yes!
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH Something unexpected could impact your home routine today. Very likely, it will be pleasant, which means hopefully a small appliance will not break down. Surprise company could appear at the door. You might hear unexpected news. Be prepared. Stock the fridge.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH Today you want to shake up the people around you to jolt them out of their velvet rut. Relax. New faces, new places and new ideas are coming down the pipeline. T
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Some good news might arrive that affects your possessions or your earnings today. You might find something that you had lost. You might see a new way to make money. A spontaneous purchase might please you. Could be anything.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH Today the Moon is in your sign dancing with unpredictable Uranus, which makes you want more excitement in your life. Look for ways to change your circumstances or your daily environment. You might meet someone who is different. You want some action!