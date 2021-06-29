ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH Today you feel restless but in a pleasant, expectant way. That's because you want some excitement in your life! You might even do something behind the scenes that will stir the pot so that you can see a little action.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH You might meet someone unusual today. Perhaps they are avant-garde or from another culture. Or, possibly, someone you already know will say or do something that surprises you. One thing is certain: A friend or a member of a group will do something you didn't expect.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HH When dealing with parents, bosses or the police today, be careful of your urge to create a little excitement in your life. Don't bite off more than you can chew. Your urge to wake the sleeping giant might lead to regrets. Think twice before you act.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH Travel plans look exciting today. One thing is certain, you're eager for change because you want some adventure and stimulation! At the very least, you want to encounter new ways of thinking and new ideas.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)