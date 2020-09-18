VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH Today brings an awareness of how the meaning of money and security is shifting for you. You're aware of what money can and can't do and of what you value most. It's the best time to make purchases.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHHH Today finds you in the midst of major changes in self-awareness. Your willpower is increasing; you are more daring and purposeful than ever before. In many ways you're going through a renaissance. Get into physical shape slowly — don't push it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH Prepare for today carefully. It is better to say too little than too much about sensitive topics. Your inner quest is strong. You're introspective and reflective. You will be more inclined to share and express ideas after the weekend.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHHH You forge close friendships with people you meet through vocations or avocations. Plans are discussed for the future with a focus on humanitarian, scientific or metaphysical goals. Connections are helpful in seeking career guidance.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)