ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH You might feel best working on your own today. You investigate, analyze or simply observe what's going on. You quickly come to a conclusion and wonder why others don't see what you see.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH The emphasis today is on your organizational skills. In romance, your persistence pays off. You're building a foundation for your future. Control your impulse to wander off to another task; fulfill your obligations.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHHH You feel close to your roots. Spend time with your family and loved ones. Stick close to home, if possible. A parent plays a role. It's a good day to work on a home renovation or repair project.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH You can be opinionated today, especially if you're talking with siblings or neighbors. Stay in control of your emotions. You're affected by matters from the past. As the day draws to a close, you're more talkative and mentally alert.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)