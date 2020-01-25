× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up

HHHH Do not hesitate to share your thoughts with an associate or friend. In some way, you might be worried about overwhelming this person. You won't. He or she will gain and appreciate your sharing.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHHH You can work through problems with ease. Your caring means a lot to a child or a new friend. With you, this person feels that they can be creative and productive.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH Emphasis is on your home and quality of living. Do not think for one minute that you can get away without giving a 100% in this area. Be more direct in how you deal with a child or family member.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH Your gentle side emerges, endearing you to a friend or sibling. You might be more than ready to deal with an issue, but the other party might not be. Allow sharing yet accept someone's silence as well.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHH You might be a bit rougher than you anticipated. As a result, you get a strong message from certain people about how they view you. One person approaches you with unusual kindness. Remember this moment.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)