ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHHH A presentation before a group could inspire business associates' confidence. Do the necessary research connected to your career goals. The additional information will open a real window of opportunity.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH You'll appreciate all that you have today. Practices such as affirmation and visualization will manifest in real wealth. A breakthrough can be expected for those who have been abroad and working to perfect a project.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH Today opens an old door. A riddle is answered or a secret is revealed, bringing a sense of closure. Be aware of the financial patterns of a partner. If your security has been threatened before, examine financial documents with special care before signing.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH An eccentric but intriguing individual can change your plans. Be careful of expectations you have of others. Only offer help or advice if it is requested three times. Welcome the opportunity to try something new.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH Good health habits are a must. Serve yourself only healthy foods today. An animal who strays to your door may belong to someone else. Don't consider it a permanent part of your household yet.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH You delight in the company of one you care for. Today marks a turning point. Both meetings and partings can occur. Either an attraction ends abruptly or becomes a more significant part of your life.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Interesting events, conversations and visitors make the domestic environment livelier. Hang an updated photo of your family in your workspace to symbolize the interaction of home with professional life.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHHH Today promises a very active schedule. Being versatile will help. Read current magazines and newspapers. You're about to learn something valuable quite by accident. Ideas suggested in casual conversations are worth examining.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH You're faced with some unusual rigidity today. Play by the rules patiently; make the most of the status quo. Shortcuts won't work right now. Hesitate if you're contemplating a residential or workplace change.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHHH Step by step, the Goat perseveres. Today brings a fresh start regarding relationships. Old business regarding partnership and legal matters is concluded. Take the lead in making suggestions and arranging projects.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH Seek extra rest and retreat today. Your energy will be replenished and you'll be able to get organized during hours of peaceful solitude. By tomorrow you will be ready to be more interactive, but for now pace yourself.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH Longtime acquaintances will get in touch. You'll be quite surprised by the changes in their lives. Expect a favorable turn of events regarding a new business or employment opportunity. A flurry of interesting invitations can come along.
