ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHHH A presentation before a group could inspire business associates' confidence. Do the necessary research connected to your career goals. The additional information will open a real window of opportunity.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH You'll appreciate all that you have today. Practices such as affirmation and visualization will manifest in real wealth. A breakthrough can be expected for those who have been abroad and working to perfect a project.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH Today opens an old door. A riddle is answered or a secret is revealed, bringing a sense of closure. Be aware of the financial patterns of a partner. If your security has been threatened before, examine financial documents with special care before signing.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH An eccentric but intriguing individual can change your plans. Be careful of expectations you have of others. Only offer help or advice if it is requested three times. Welcome the opportunity to try something new.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)