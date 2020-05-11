× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH Complications are likely to be felt in the business realm. Unresolved problems from last fall are reactivated with bosses or other authority figures. Use today to get them straightened out once and for all.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH Spiritual books, tapes and lectures can be comforting. If you have been considering getting more education to boost your income, today is the time to follow through. Transportation delays can be challenging.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Companions have different financial priorities than you. There might be some awkwardness involving an investment or a loan. The dilemma can be solved tonight. Friends have joyful announcements and interesting plans to share.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH Today accents new cycles in partnerships and relationships. Permit those closest to you to move forward and grow. This will enhance the love you share. Your loved ones will be eternally grateful.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)