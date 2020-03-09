ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH Much energy and thought bubbles below the surface. You might want to talk through some of the ideas that keep popping up. You might feel pushed in the opposite direction. Do nothing if possible.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH Without awareness, you could be pushed in two separate directions. Do not fight the inevitable, yet be willing to walk down a new path. Aim for what you want without being intimidated.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH You could feel as if you are stuck in a certain direction. You might not see a choice immediately, but there is one. Play it low-key for now. Information will be forthcoming, especially around your personal life.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH Your feelings run high no matter what type of situation, conversation or idea you run into. Clear out a misunderstanding if need be. You might be surprised at how much you and others take for granted.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)