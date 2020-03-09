ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH Much energy and thought bubbles below the surface. You might want to talk through some of the ideas that keep popping up. You might feel pushed in the opposite direction. Do nothing if possible.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH Without awareness, you could be pushed in two separate directions. Do not fight the inevitable, yet be willing to walk down a new path. Aim for what you want without being intimidated.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH You could feel as if you are stuck in a certain direction. You might not see a choice immediately, but there is one. Play it low-key for now. Information will be forthcoming, especially around your personal life.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Your feelings run high no matter what type of situation, conversation or idea you run into. Clear out a misunderstanding if need be. You might be surprised at how much you and others take for granted.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH Be careful when dealing with finances -- yours and others. If you are involved with another party financially, use caution. You cannot afford to take this person or agreements you make with him or her for granted.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH You might be unusually strong-willed about what you want. You could be hard to stop once you decide on a certain path. Remain responsive to others, but don't make unnecessary adjustments.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH You might be swallowing some anger or frustration currently. Flow with the moment, and be more aware of the different aspects of a discussion. Know that you do not need to participate and can head in another direction.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH Do not hesitate to zero in on what you want. A key person does not share a lot or might even refuse to reveal his or her thoughts or needs. Your creativity emerges when dealing with a loved one or child.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH Your fiery personality emerges. You have a lot to share but the timing could be off, no matter how much you eye a certain issue. Step back and remain sure of yourself.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH Return calls, and catch up on news as well. You might want to evaluate what you are hearing. Brainstorm with a friend who seems to know more about this topic. You will gain another perspective.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Attempt to break through a partner's resistance. If you do, you will gain significant understanding about the possibilities that surround you. A far-fetched idea could help you break past a hassle.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH You might feel unusually sure of yourself. Others might approach you with their thoughts, but they are not as dynamic as you expected. Be open to other viewpoints. Be open to explaining your thoughts in different ways.