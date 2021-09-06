ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH It's a great day to begin your week! Relations with others are upbeat and friendly. Meanwhile, unexpected changes to your job might be exciting. Perhaps it involves a change in personnel, introduction of new equipment or something high-tech.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH A surprise invitation could come today. It might be for a social event, something to do with sports or a fun getaway or vacation. Please note: Your window of opportunity will be brief, so you will have to act fast. Work-related travel also will please you. It's a good day!
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH Something unexpected might change your home routine today. Stock the fridge, because surprise company might drop by or a spontaneous get-together might occur. Meanwhile, you might buy something unusual or high-tech for your home. It's a great day to schmooze.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH It's an exciting way to start your week. New places, new faces and new ideas are percolating! A spontaneous short trip might occur. Stock the fridge. There's a strong chance you will entertain at home. Meanwhile, real estate options look favorable!
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH You might have exciting moneymaking ideas today. Or you might do some impulse shopping and buy something high-tech. (Keep your receipts.) Meanwhile, relations with others are smooth!
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHHH The New Moon is in your sign today. It's a great day to take a realistic look in the mirror and ask yourself how you can improve your appearance. Ideas? It's an excellent money day for you, and financial deals favor you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHHH You feel restless and excited about something as the week begins. Perhaps something unexpected is taking place behind the scenes. Meanwhile, someone might do you a favor, give you a gift or help you today.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH A friend or a member of a group might surprise you today. Get ready for this. Quite likely, you will be pleased because something going on behind the scenes makes you feel good. For some, this could be about a secret love affair or a hidden flirtation.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH Stay on your toes today. Something to do with bosses, parents, teachers or the police might surprise you. Hopefully it's a pleasant surprise. Your desire for freedom and independence will be strong. Meanwhile, a friend will be supportive today. (A friend could become a lover.)
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHHH You might suddenly have to travel today. Or perhaps scheduled travel plans are canceled or delayed. A chance for training or further education might arise. Anything could happen, because today you look good to bosses, parents and people in authority.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHHH Travel for pleasure appeals to you today. Let's hope you can explore the world. Because your appreciation of beauty is heightened, you also will enjoy boutiques, museums, art galleries and beautiful buildings.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH Close relationships hold surprises today. However, it's an excellent day to talk to banks and financial institutions to ask for a loan or a favor, because doors will open for you.