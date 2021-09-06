HHHH You might have exciting moneymaking ideas today. Or you might do some impulse shopping and buy something high-tech. (Keep your receipts.) Meanwhile, relations with others are smooth!

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHHH The New Moon is in your sign today. It's a great day to take a realistic look in the mirror and ask yourself how you can improve your appearance. Ideas? It's an excellent money day for you, and financial deals favor you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHHH You feel restless and excited about something as the week begins. Perhaps something unexpected is taking place behind the scenes. Meanwhile, someone might do you a favor, give you a gift or help you today.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH A friend or a member of a group might surprise you today. Get ready for this. Quite likely, you will be pleased because something going on behind the scenes makes you feel good. For some, this could be about a secret love affair or a hidden flirtation.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)