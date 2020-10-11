HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020: Charming, gracious and secure, you have a vivid imagination. The question is, will you use it? This year, you must buckle down and overcome challenges to succeed. If single, it's not for long, as you do better in a relationship. You meet him or her this year. If attached, you are settled and blissful and have a strong family unit. PISCES loves the dolce vita you create together.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHHH Accept invitations to meet friends. This can bring a delightful series of new contacts. You can expect great happiness to be accompanied by a change regarding love. A hobby shared with others also can invite a closer intimacy.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH A sage smudge would do wonders if used to bless the home today. It's very important not to give way to anger or recklessness. Keep trying. Rewards go to the determined and consistent ones.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Aa good day for talking through problems and finding answers. Honesty and ethical behavior provide the standards for success. A neighbor or sibling expresses strong opinions, makes suggestions. Be a good listener.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)