HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020: Charming, gracious and secure, you have a vivid imagination. The question is, will you use it? This year, you must buckle down and overcome challenges to succeed. If single, it's not for long, as you do better in a relationship. You meet him or her this year. If attached, you are settled and blissful and have a strong family unit. PISCES loves the dolce vita you create together.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHHH Accept invitations to meet friends. This can bring a delightful series of new contacts. You can expect great happiness to be accompanied by a change regarding love. A hobby shared with others also can invite a closer intimacy.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH A sage smudge would do wonders if used to bless the home today. It's very important not to give way to anger or recklessness. Keep trying. Rewards go to the determined and consistent ones.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Aa good day for talking through problems and finding answers. Honesty and ethical behavior provide the standards for success. A neighbor or sibling expresses strong opinions, makes suggestions. Be a good listener.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH Seek a bargain and enjoy all you have rather than longing for that which is costly. Be aware of old habits regarding money management. It's tempting to procrastinate today.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH Look at a variety of options today, especially regarding travel. Welcome the day by taking some time to revel in the quiet and peace of nature. Release old anger and anguish. A new love can brighten your life.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH There might be some unvoiced anxiety or frustration to deal with. A companion could offer sympathy and help. Learn from disappointments and delays, then plod ahead patiently. Rewards for this are great.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH It's tricky to balance family life with professional goals today. Resolve to understand what isn't working and why. It's an optimum time to perform a space clearing or house smudging. Confidence and security will build.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHHH Old resentments will melt away. People you were disappointed in before are growing. Friends are helpful and interesting. You'll discuss future projects. The healing power of love and forgiveness will be very apparent.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH You'll experience renewed ambition and dedication. A breakthrough might come. Promote your image and display your talents. At the same time, today can bring sudden meetings and partings. An electric quality pervades.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH Today can bring a gambler's aspect. Keep credit cards in check and exercise great care in speculation. Plan carefully for paying taxes, insurance policies and in meeting your financial obligations to others.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HH A confrontation might be brewing; seek legal counsel if need be. Pull away from those who demand too much. This is not the time for marriage or other commitments. Today heightens your intuition.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH Be patient with your body. Take care of yourself today. Time-honored home remedies can treat minor ailments successfully. Massage can be helpful. Take steps to maintain comfort amid temperature extremes too.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!