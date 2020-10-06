ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHHH You have a deeper understanding of the psyche of a sibling. Keep relations with neighbors peaceful. An organized schedule helps you release stress. This is an active day with many projects in progress.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH Appreciating possessions is emphasized today. You add to a collection or find a treasure. If you need a new piece of jewelry, you find the perfect item now. Browsing online is an appealing pastime.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH Charm carries you a long way today. The pleasant impression you're projecting opens doors to preferments you've long deserved. An old friend puts in a kind word. You can combine friendly interaction with business matters.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HH Today makes you sympathetic and helpful, but also more emotional than usual. You'll put changes on hold and recognize a temporary need for conformity. Get extra rest and be patient with yourself.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHHH A tremendous growth and opportunity cycle starts today. Your standard of living is about to improve. Be alert to opportunities for promotion. Believe in yourself and try new projects.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Your professional reputation is under scrutiny today. Be absolutely sure of details. Take a moment to verify and check the facts. Little annoyances clear up magically, and you enjoy a productive time.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHHH You'll be inventive, will communicate well and can initiate improvements at work. Your willingness to experiment impresses the right people. Specific potentials come to light. Share scientific and metaphysical concepts.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHHH You will find ways to fulfill a cherished dream. Today allows you to show others your potential. Opportunities come. It's also a good time to make decisions about personal matters and health care.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH There are tremendous opportunities and an avalanche of ideas and projects. You might feel overwhelmed. Try not to take on too much. You realize that everyone needs a great deal from you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH Accept what you feel is inevitable. Resist the temptation to complain about routine chores, and count your blessings. Health and fitness are a focus. Don't postpone a dentist appointment if it's needed.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH You'll enjoy gambles and intriguing risks. Adventurous leisure activities have appeal. Regarding love, you'll seek a situation that is thrilling rather than safe and secure. Business takes a back seat to social and creative interests.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH Today brings changes at work. You will plan leisure or vacation activities but should fulfill responsibilities related to home and family life first. Loyalty and what it really means to you is an issue.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!