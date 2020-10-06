VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH Your professional reputation is under scrutiny today. Be absolutely sure of details. Take a moment to verify and check the facts. Little annoyances clear up magically, and you enjoy a productive time.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHHH You'll be inventive, will communicate well and can initiate improvements at work. Your willingness to experiment impresses the right people. Specific potentials come to light. Share scientific and metaphysical concepts.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHHH You will find ways to fulfill a cherished dream. Today allows you to show others your potential. Opportunities come. It's also a good time to make decisions about personal matters and health care.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH There are tremendous opportunities and an avalanche of ideas and projects. You might feel overwhelmed. Try not to take on too much. You realize that everyone needs a great deal from you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)