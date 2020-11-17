ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH Be observant concerning new developments affecting your profession. There can be some excitement afoot. Honor your individuality while appreciating what you can learn from associates. Helpful ideas present themselves. Old financial issues need attention.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH A meal of fine foreign cuisine followed by mystical music or a foreign film can set the stage for a memorable time with one you would woo. Be patient if negotiating a pay raise. Employ humor and perspective if irritation builds.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH Networking leads to opportunity. Friends can truly be a blessing. Take time to meditate. A quiet mind knows the right answer. Look to precedent and experience for wise insights as well. A second chance is offered. A reunion may be planned.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHHH Today brings genuine sparkle. A new friend offers valuable ideas. Social and financial prospects are better. Be receptive to invitations. With old pals, get both sides of every story. Weigh all issues with care and attention to detail.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HH A new interest in health arises. Get plenty of fresh water, juices and healing teas. Add healthy humidity to a dry room by simmering water with a handful of fragrant herbs. Avoid negative people who are psychic vampires.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHHH You'll be at the center of attention. Make sure this generates celebrity rather than notoriety. Accept opportunities for public speaking or sharing your written thoughts. Your natural eloquence opens new doors.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Family members offer ideas about interior decorating, family travel and household dynamics. Situations regarding relatives are more relaxed. A new relationship or interesting avocation adds sparkle to your day.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH Be aware of neighborhood events that could affect you. Clear and thoughtful communication assures success. A neighbor can be more friendly. Be receptive if siblings plan a surprise or have other suggestions regarding the holidays.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH Today warns you to be careful of risky ventures suggested by others. If something sounds too good to be true, back off. Your own instincts are the most trustworthy right now. The results of past efforts bear fruit.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHHH Much can be accomplished today, but you must focus and release stress to do your best. A position of leadership can be offered unexpectedly. Friendships with those from different cultures can build.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH You will feel the urge to help those less fortunate than you. You will also experience a deeper appreciation of ecological concerns and the well-being of wildlife. It is also the perfect day to purchase holiday finery and select gifts.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH Today brings a warm and fuzzy influence. Beauty, prosperity and happiness brighten things. New goals have an appeal. Your social circle expands to include new, interesting people. Cobwebs of confusion that have hovered for over a decade are suddenly brushed away.
