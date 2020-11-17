ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH Be observant concerning new developments affecting your profession. There can be some excitement afoot. Honor your individuality while appreciating what you can learn from associates. Helpful ideas present themselves. Old financial issues need attention.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH A meal of fine foreign cuisine followed by mystical music or a foreign film can set the stage for a memorable time with one you would woo. Be patient if negotiating a pay raise. Employ humor and perspective if irritation builds.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHHH Networking leads to opportunity. Friends can truly be a blessing. Take time to meditate. A quiet mind knows the right answer. Look to precedent and experience for wise insights as well. A second chance is offered. A reunion may be planned.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHHH Today brings genuine sparkle. A new friend offers valuable ideas. Social and financial prospects are better. Be receptive to invitations. With old pals, get both sides of every story. Weigh all issues with care and attention to detail.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)