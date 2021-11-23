ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH Focus on home, family and your private life today. You might want to hide or cocoon at home and just do your own thing. Or you might use your energy at home for family discussions or rearranging the furniture.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH You have lots of mental energy today and you want to share opinions. Taurus people are interested in politics and history. (They are newspaper readers, because the news is current history.)

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH You have money on your mind today. You might dream up some moneymaking ideas or negotiate financial matters. You might contemplate a major purchase. (Money is so handy when you want to buy things.)

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHHH Today the Moon is in your sign, which increases your emotional reactions. The good news is it also increases your good luck, which means it's the perfect day to ask the universe for a favor. It never hurts. Why not go after what you want?

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)