HHHH Reach out for others. You might hear news that is not as positive or supportive as you would like. Do not make this judgment just yet. You might realize you misread someone you could be dealing with.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH Tension might build despite your apparent attempt to do little and stay chill. You still have certain areas or issues to work through. You could be confused by the activity that surrounds an associate or a friend.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHHH Reach out to a friend or person who has more knowledge than you about a topic. He or she might have solutions that you haven't considered. Go through the suggested options with this person.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH Defer to a partner who is savvier and has more knowledge about the topic at hand. You do not need to agree to this person's solution or direction. A personal matter could come up for discussion.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHHH Your words make sense to others, but do not be surprised if you need to re-explain certain concepts. You could have difficulty making your way through an unusual person's perspective to introduce a concept or approach.