ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHHH Friendships with foreign-born people or those of a different generation will be enjoyed today. Travel plans for the future — which have been put off for what seems like forever — are finally finalized. Opportunities and good fortune increase; growth is the keynote.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH Today is a time to focus on self-understanding. Consider the axiom from the Temple of Apollo at Delphi: "Know thyself." Adapt to changes. Use care regarding promises or signing documents. The terms might be difficult to fulfill, especially if a legal matter is involved.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HH A close partner assumes new responsibilities and/or faces an obstacle. Be supportive, but remember that sometimes there is just so much that can be done. Back away from anyone who becomes overly demanding. T

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HH Maintaining health and fitness should be at the forefront — your personal health and that of a loved one or cherished animal companion. Stay vigilant and well informed. Address any health concerns immediately and all is well.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)