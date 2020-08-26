ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHHH Friendships with foreign-born people or those of a different generation will be enjoyed today. Travel plans for the future — which have been put off for what seems like forever — are finally finalized. Opportunities and good fortune increase; growth is the keynote.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH Today is a time to focus on self-understanding. Consider the axiom from the Temple of Apollo at Delphi: "Know thyself." Adapt to changes. Use care regarding promises or signing documents. The terms might be difficult to fulfill, especially if a legal matter is involved.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HH A close partner assumes new responsibilities and/or faces an obstacle. Be supportive, but remember that sometimes there is just so much that can be done. Back away from anyone who becomes overly demanding. T
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HH Maintaining health and fitness should be at the forefront — your personal health and that of a loved one or cherished animal companion. Stay vigilant and well informed. Address any health concerns immediately and all is well.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHHH Honor the deepest stirrings of your heart by expressing true love. Today brings a sense of ease and accomplishment. Pressure lessens. A goal is reached. Take a vacation and appreciate summer sports — as they are.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHHH Today brings a surprise regarding your family. A relative might announce a move. A peek at your genealogy offers intriguing perspectives concerning ancestors. Repeating patterns.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHHH Others will be persuaded by your eloquence. You'll greatly enjoy discussing new ideas. Adopt a live-and-let-live attitude toward those who don't agree. You experience a breakthrough regarding goals. Past efforts are rewarded and appreciated.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH Today begins with an emphasis on finances. Budgeting for a special purchase will be a consideration. The pace can get rather hyper. You're burning the candle at both ends. Time to regroup.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHHH Independent and outspoken, you learn best from experience. You seldom appreciate or heed advice. Today your energy level skyrockets and the accelerated inner fire continues all day. You get a lot of attention.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)
HHH Today is a quiet day. Extra hours of sleep or meditation can be healing. Express tolerance regarding a relative who has been difficult. Seek to make your residence more comfortable and functional.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHHH News arrives concerning one who's been a part of your past. An awareness of how everything that happens is connected to the sacrifice of something else is a recurring theme in your spiritual path now.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH You'll sense undercurrents and competition regarding professional aspirations and status. Stay flexible and adapt to changes. Research new developments in your field, especially regarding science and technology.
