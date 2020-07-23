× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH An employment opportunity suggested by an old friend is worth considering. Income is impacted by work you've done in the past and your established financial habits. It's a wonderful day to cast out clutter — on a number of levels.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH A new opportunity for a child makes you happy. Your creative potential is about to unfold even further. It's a good time to indulge in a bit of risk-taking.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Not the best time for travel today. Since you are quite domestic, you can find plenty to keep you content around home. Goals are more reachable and defined. The company of the very young cheers and comforts you.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH You will acquire valuable information today. Phone calls, emails and conversations are most revealing. It's a marvelous time to work with computers and other modern technologies. A real estate transaction or family festivity may be part of this.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)