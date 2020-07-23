ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH An employment opportunity suggested by an old friend is worth considering. Income is impacted by work you've done in the past and your established financial habits. It's a wonderful day to cast out clutter — on a number of levels.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH A new opportunity for a child makes you happy. Your creative potential is about to unfold even further. It's a good time to indulge in a bit of risk-taking.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Not the best time for travel today. Since you are quite domestic, you can find plenty to keep you content around home. Goals are more reachable and defined. The company of the very young cheers and comforts you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH You will acquire valuable information today. Phone calls, emails and conversations are most revealing. It's a marvelous time to work with computers and other modern technologies. A real estate transaction or family festivity may be part of this.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH Balancing financial matters to acquire items you need will be important. You can go on a shopping expedition today. Keep all receipts and compare prices, though, as you might well change your mind.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHHH A reputation as the zodiac's worrier and worker often makes Virgos complain that their birth sign isn't too exciting. Today brings you the opportunity to display just how warm and talented you really are.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH You have a strong case of wanderlust in your heart. Today promises spiritual insights. You will seek truth and long to define goodness. Conflicts about faith begin to resolve themselves.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH Old business is concluded. Prepare to move forward. All that is ultramodern impresses you today. There is an increasing urge to grow on many levels. Consider options with care and do research before making any life-changing decisions.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHHH Your visibility is on the rise. It is difficult to keep any secrets at work today. You develop a deeper understanding of ongoing conditions at work or within organizations. If you expend extra effort, a recognition or promotion comes your way.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)
HHHHH Expect some interesting conversations today. New ideas are suggested, and business combines gracefully with pleasure. Your energy level is enhanced. Romantic urges are pronounced, and you might even express your love.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
H Be aware of the financial patterns of a partner. If your security has been threatened before by the choices of another, take care not to let it happen again. Examine financial documents before signing.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HH A close companion repeats old patterns. Detach if you feel a relationship is draining you. Reclaiming your independence means salvation. Others are involved in their own needs for the time being. Quell demands and expectations.
