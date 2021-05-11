LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHH You feel restless today, which is OK. Make friends with this feeling. What's happening is you are contemplating new changes, new ideas and new ways of doing things, but you're just not sure where to begin. Think of ideas and tell yourself, "It's going on the list." Tonight: Be polite with authority figures.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH You might be in competition with a friend or a group. In fact, something out of the blue will stir the pot. Be open to whatever happens. Stay flexible, because you're not sure in which direction to jump. (Hey, if you're moving forward you have to encounter new ideas.) Tonight: Avoid blind dogma.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH You are ambitious now, which is why you're keen to expand your empire. Your reach might become vast! (Who knows?) The thing to know is that today your dealings with bosses, parents and VIPs are unpredictable, even surprising. (Note: this includes the police.) Tonight: Avoid obsessions about debt and finances.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)