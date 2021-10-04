ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH Old friends and ex-partners might be back in your world. You might encounter them in person. You might hear from them online or by phone. News about them might reach you. You might even dream about them.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH Be patient with silly errors and mistakes at work. They create delays and frustration, but for the most part, they are minor. Meanwhile, the same energy that creates problems and mixed-up communications can be used to finish old business.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Old flames are back in your world, your thoughts or dreams. Meanwhile, parents might feel that they're dealing with old issues once again with their kids. This could be the opportunity to deal with something in a skillful way.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH Many of you are in touch with relatives and family friends you haven't seen in a while. The important thing to know is that this is an excellent time to wrap up old business related to family and your private life. This could be about a family business. More likely, it's about home projects.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)