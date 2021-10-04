ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH Old friends and ex-partners might be back in your world. You might encounter them in person. You might hear from them online or by phone. News about them might reach you. You might even dream about them.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH Be patient with silly errors and mistakes at work. They create delays and frustration, but for the most part, they are minor. Meanwhile, the same energy that creates problems and mixed-up communications can be used to finish old business.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Old flames are back in your world, your thoughts or dreams. Meanwhile, parents might feel that they're dealing with old issues once again with their kids. This could be the opportunity to deal with something in a skillful way.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Many of you are in touch with relatives and family friends you haven't seen in a while. The important thing to know is that this is an excellent time to wrap up old business related to family and your private life. This could be about a family business. More likely, it's about home projects.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH Transportation delays and mixed-up communications are hard to avoid now. Slow down and be careful in all your work to avoid errors. The good news is, this same influence will help you research, study history or the past, or finish projects that are already begun.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHHH Your ruler is Mercury, and presently it is retrograde. Although this creates financial delays and makes checks in the mail late, it'll also help you review and finish financial projects or anything related to your possessions. Keep painting!
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Lots of planetary energy is in your sign now because the Sun, Mars and Mercury retrograde are all in Libra. Despite misplaced items, missed appointments, confused communications and delays in transportation, you can finish old business now!
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH It's an excellent time for research, because Mercury retrograde will help you search the past and find solutions to problems and answers to old questions. Something might be going on behind the scenes. If so, you will find out.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH It's fascinating running into old friends and hearing from people you haven't heard from in a while. You might meet old faces in person, online or by phone — or even in your dreams. This is an excellent time to wrap up projects with a group. Things will all come together now.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH Many of you are bumping into bosses from the past or hearing from parents you haven't seen in a while. This can produce some thought-provoking situations. This could be an opportunity for you to have closure about something. It also gives you a chance to say your version.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Although travel plans might be delayed or canceled — and, likewise, plans related to further education might be stalled in the water or suffer from glitches and misunderstandings — you can use this same energy to finish an old paper or manuscript, or wrap up an important study.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH It's a good time to finish business related to debt, banking, loans, mortgages or any involvement with shared property or the wealth of someone else. You also might wrap up details about inheritances or wills.