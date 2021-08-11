ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH Involvement with a fellow employee or colleague will be more intense today. You might help them or make a real difference in their life in some way. Others will use this influence to improve their workstation, especially regarding recycling and garbage. Time to tidy up!

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH Romance is passionate today! However, you will feel equally passionate about sports events and social occasions. You want to be heard! This also applies to relating to your kids. Easy does it. Tomorrow is another day.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH It's a fabulous day to make improvements at home. These could be redecorating ideas, but they also might include new ways to deal with recycling, garbage, bathrooms and plumbing issues. You see ways to make things better!

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH Discussions with neighbors, siblings and relatives will be intense and passionate today. Actually, whatever you do, you will express yourself with great vigor, whether through writing, speaking, marketing or selling.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)