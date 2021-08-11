ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH Involvement with a fellow employee or colleague will be more intense today. You might help them or make a real difference in their life in some way. Others will use this influence to improve their workstation, especially regarding recycling and garbage. Time to tidy up!
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH Romance is passionate today! However, you will feel equally passionate about sports events and social occasions. You want to be heard! This also applies to relating to your kids. Easy does it. Tomorrow is another day.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH It's a fabulous day to make improvements at home. These could be redecorating ideas, but they also might include new ways to deal with recycling, garbage, bathrooms and plumbing issues. You see ways to make things better!
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Discussions with neighbors, siblings and relatives will be intense and passionate today. Actually, whatever you do, you will express yourself with great vigor, whether through writing, speaking, marketing or selling.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH You can attract money to you today. Therefore, give serious consideration to your moneymaking ideas, because they might be worthwhile. Perhaps you can see a new way to make money or a way to make some money on the side. You also might buy something gorgeous.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH If you are shopping for wardrobe items today, you will feel strongly about buying something. You might even feel obsessed about your choice. Meanwhile, these strong feelings will influence your relations with others, which makes this a strong day to socialize!
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH Secret love affairs will be passionate today. However, you also will feel passionate about anything, even if you are not involved in a secret love affair. You might have a hidden secret that you are protecting. You might have strong feelings about doing something charitable.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH Relations with friends will be meaningful for you today. Everything counts. Everything matters. In part, issues seem to be more black and white than usual, which is why you have such strong opinions. Nevertheless, you can create an intense bond with someone today.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH Relations with bosses and parents (including the police) will be more intense today. Everyone has strong opinions! Meanwhile, some might develop a strong crush or feelings of attraction for someone in authority. Perhaps someone will ask for your advice.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH Today you have strong feelings about your beliefs, whether they are religious, political or regarding social issues. You won't back down if you're in a discussion with others. In fact, you might try to convince others to think as you do.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH You might have a strong debate with someone about how to use an allotted amount of money or how to divide an inheritance today. If so, feelings will run high! Everyone has strong opinions. Meanwhile, physical intimacy will be super passionate.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH Relations with partners and close friends will be intense today. You want to feel you're important to this person, and you want to let them know they are important to you. Something might happen that highlights the intensity of your feelings, leaving no doubt.