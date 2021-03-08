ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH Today brings opportunities to combine business with pleasure. Ask co-workers for ideas and assistance. Others have plans in mind involving you. Maintain goodwill by cooperating and consulting.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH Today turns your attention toward distant shores and imported items. You'll tire of all that has become comfortable and familiar. An obstacle hampering your progress melts away. A goal is about to materialize.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Casual friendships and career prospects are emphasized today. Deep roots related to old times are stirring. Make the best of the situation and enjoy the moment. Postpone taking on new projects, as they could overwhelm you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHHH Teamwork, compromise and flexibility are important today. Partners have strong feelings concerning plans and ideas they wish to discuss with you. You make an important commitment. A sense of completion and freedom surrounds you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH Listen carefully. Casual conversations or broadcasts about health overheard coincidentally offer useful information. Keep up with regular medical checkups. Make an appointment today if there is something overdue.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Today emphasizes a nurturing and meaningful relationship. Share time outdoors with the one you covet. This promises twists and turns for the better in your relationship. Sudden meetings and partings also play a part in today's drama.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Today accents your home and family. Discussions revolve around home improvements and decisions about your residence. Visitors suggest interesting ideas and offer valuable insights during casual conversation.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH The pace is fast and somewhat hectic today and promises an interesting schedule punctuated by numerous messages and outings. The secret to juggling several ongoing projects successfully is organization.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HH Prepare for a financial roller coaster ride. Family members will require help and extra assistance. Look for ways to reduce expenses related to housing. Don't overextend yourself financially. Set funds aside to cover an unexpected expense.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHHH This is a great day to plan a journey, either for business or for pleasure. Your career prospects are brighter. Heed suggestions offered by others. Communication with loved ones is pleasant and easy. You're the center of attention now.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH You will relish peace and privacy today. Examine the past if you would know the future. During meditation you might be inspired to pursue charitable work and a volunteer opportunity. Satisfaction comes from helping those in need.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH Today brings supportive friendships. Seek a mentor to help you select worthwhile goals. You're seeking guidance for practical help in resolving problems. You receive an invitation to join a prestigious club or organization.