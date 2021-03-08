ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH Today brings opportunities to combine business with pleasure. Ask co-workers for ideas and assistance. Others have plans in mind involving you. Maintain goodwill by cooperating and consulting.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH Today turns your attention toward distant shores and imported items. You'll tire of all that has become comfortable and familiar. An obstacle hampering your progress melts away. A goal is about to materialize.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Casual friendships and career prospects are emphasized today. Deep roots related to old times are stirring. Make the best of the situation and enjoy the moment. Postpone taking on new projects, as they could overwhelm you.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHHH Teamwork, compromise and flexibility are important today. Partners have strong feelings concerning plans and ideas they wish to discuss with you. You make an important commitment. A sense of completion and freedom surrounds you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)