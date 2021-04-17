ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH Friends could ask your opinion about something that you'd rather not talk about. You are honest and direct, but that can backfire. Switch the topic and divert the discussion. Take an exercise routine up a notch.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH Today is earmarked for creating a family budget. Be prepared for a lengthy discussion revolving around which items you need and which you can live without. Buy pastries or bake your own to sweeten the day.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Harmony is today's keyword. Avoid unpleasant situations and conversations. Organize an outing with a group of friends. Bypass responsibilities for the day. Getting out of town could be the change of scenery you all need.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Take a break from nonstop mental activity. Create a photo album that makes the perfect gift. Take out a sketch book or musical instrument. Revive an artistic interest or talent that made you happy. Try to recapture that emotion.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH Spend quality time with a special friend you haven't seen in a while. Share memories that make you both sad and happy. Record your conversations so you can listen to them again. Make this day one to remember.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH Tie up loose ends from the week but don't spend too long on it. Switch gears and use your mind in other ways. Browse the web, catch up on email and clean out your inbox.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Think about that vacation or weekend getaway you deserve to take. Browse travel websites for bargains. There may be great deals for destinations you never considered until now. Thinking about it will set it in motion.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH Sign up for a race, marathon or team sport that pushes you beyond your comfort zone. Notify friends and relatives so they can cheer you on. Give someone you love undivided attention. Together you can solve a mystery.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH There may be an unexpected change of plans that works in your favor. Go out with your favorite person and do whatever makes you happy. Hold off on deep conversations. Be supportive. Kindness allows relationships to grow.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) 6
HHHH Speak your truth in a way that does not hurt anyone. You may have to leave things out of the conversation. Share healthy eating tips with friends or an online group. Nourishing recipes set you on the right path.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) 5
HHH Use your imagination today and see where it takes you. Snap photos of things you love most. Take an excursion to a farm or zoo. Animals and children will put a smile on your face.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH Organize a family meeting to map out travel plans. If everyone is on a different page, you will act as mediator. Finding a destination that has something for everyone will do the trick.