VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH Tie up loose ends from the week but don't spend too long on it. Switch gears and use your mind in other ways. Browse the web, catch up on email and clean out your inbox.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH Think about that vacation or weekend getaway you deserve to take. Browse travel websites for bargains. There may be great deals for destinations you never considered until now. Thinking about it will set it in motion.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH Sign up for a race, marathon or team sport that pushes you beyond your comfort zone. Notify friends and relatives so they can cheer you on. Give someone you love undivided attention. Together you can solve a mystery.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH There may be an unexpected change of plans that works in your favor. Go out with your favorite person and do whatever makes you happy. Hold off on deep conversations. Be supportive. Kindness allows relationships to grow.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) 6