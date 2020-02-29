VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHHH Reach out for another person who might be more knowledgeable than you and has a good sense of direction. You could also find this person a little offbeat. Keep this variable in mind when making a decision.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHHH One-on-one relating takes you down a solid path. You might be comfortable because of the predictability of this person. Do not be surprised if this same person demonstrates a quirkiness out of the blue.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH Defer to someone else if you are unsure of what you want. The other party knows exactly what he or she wants and expects from you. Go along for the ride.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH You have a lot to accomplish quickly, but a need for details and facts could slow down the process. Know when to pull back from the situation, especially if you do not feel it is desirable to go down this path.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHHHH Your innate creativity fills in any gaps and prevents hassles. Ask yourself how realistic you are being about the matter at hand. Keep interactions light and full of communication.