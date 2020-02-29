ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH You significantly evaluate an investment. Your intuition might be putting up a warning sign that could cause an internal conflict. Slowing down and not immediately committing to a certain path of action would be reasonable.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH Your energy soars, drawing positive feedback. You seem unusually successful and popular. Decide what you want from each person, keeping your objective in mind. It is easy to be tossed off topic.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH You do not need to dominate. Trust that time and your abilities will help shed light on an issue. You could experience some discomfort dealing with an older person or someone you look up to.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Do not hesitate to zero in on what you want. Say less and focus more on a key objective. Consider taking some time off to visit with your friends and participate in a fun happening.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH Be aware of tension around you. Tossing yourself in the arena as a boss or leader might not be beneficial. Be aware of another person's expectations and where he or she could lead you. Do you want to head in this direction?
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHHH Reach out for another person who might be more knowledgeable than you and has a good sense of direction. You could also find this person a little offbeat. Keep this variable in mind when making a decision.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHHH One-on-one relating takes you down a solid path. You might be comfortable because of the predictability of this person. Do not be surprised if this same person demonstrates a quirkiness out of the blue.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH Defer to someone else if you are unsure of what you want. The other party knows exactly what he or she wants and expects from you. Go along for the ride.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH You have a lot to accomplish quickly, but a need for details and facts could slow down the process. Know when to pull back from the situation, especially if you do not feel it is desirable to go down this path.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHHH Your innate creativity fills in any gaps and prevents hassles. Ask yourself how realistic you are being about the matter at hand. Keep interactions light and full of communication.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH Your domestic life is bustling. You easily might opt for a spontaneous gathering at your place. Others are only too delighted to appear. Someone's stance might be somewhat difficult to deal with.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH Make an effort to meet with someone you care about. Too much is happening behind the scenes that needs to be discussed and cleared out. Your perspective could change radically once you have an important conversation.