ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH Today has good communication aspects. It is a time to listen carefully. A casual remark or short, informal note can contain valuable information. Try to be cooperative. Patience on your part can avert a confrontation.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH Financial triumphs happen today. Windfalls, debts repaid, loans, inheritances and just plain luck come your way. Some may experience this luck through their spouses, with whom they may go into business or make some other large investment.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH You are at your most attractive today. Use this time for personal makeovers or buying new clothes. You will be pleased with the results, even if the change from your usual look surprises you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH Take care of yourself physically and mentally. Do not let repressed anger turn into a physical ailment. Vent that energy profitably, such as in quiet exercise or working on a solo hobby.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH You will be invited to more than your fair share of social gatherings, both online and virtual — and for the future in real life. A friendship deepens and may turn to love, although all may not run smoothly with this.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Today signals a possible mix of social life and work; you may be attending an important VIP function. Avoid trying to impress others and do not take everything so seriously. On a certain level, this combination could lead to overindulging a sweet tooth.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Today is especially auspicious for taking action with others. Long-distance activities appeal, and new friends or romance may come from shared philosophies and outlooks rather than shared backgrounds. Expect your social life to heat up.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH Having fun today could turn out to be costly in a number of ways. Avoid too much alcohol and beware romantic indiscretions. Arguments and disagreements will undoubtedly arise. This is not a time to take financial risks.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHHH Today finds you in a festive frame of mind. Take particular advantage of any social or romantic opportunities. You will attract those foreign-born, well-traveled or educated. Many of you will be meeting the one of your dreams.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)
HHH You begin the day finishing up chores around the house and work responsibilities from the week. As a result, you may be extremely cranky, impatient and unwilling to compromise with anyone. Take a deep breath and count to 10.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHHH Today finds you in a childlike frame of mind. You will be in the mood to be entertained and will feel especially creative. Things should be rosy in your romantic life too, with possible surprises such as gifts or future trip with your partner.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH Begin new home improvement projects, and you cannot go wrong. Try to do as much as you can this weekend; if done later, you will regret some of your choices. Furniture or other items will be out of stock later as well.
