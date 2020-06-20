VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH Today signals a possible mix of social life and work; you may be attending an important VIP function. Avoid trying to impress others and do not take everything so seriously. On a certain level, this combination could lead to overindulging a sweet tooth.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH Today is especially auspicious for taking action with others. Long-distance activities appeal, and new friends or romance may come from shared philosophies and outlooks rather than shared backgrounds. Expect your social life to heat up.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH Having fun today could turn out to be costly in a number of ways. Avoid too much alcohol and beware romantic indiscretions. Arguments and disagreements will undoubtedly arise. This is not a time to take financial risks.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHHH Today finds you in a festive frame of mind. Take particular advantage of any social or romantic opportunities. You will attract those foreign-born, well-traveled or educated. Many of you will be meeting the one of your dreams.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)