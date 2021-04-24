ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH Start the day with a physical activity that gets your juices flowing. Get involved with a cause that touches you on a personal level. If you cannot give volunteer time, make a donation that fits your budget. T
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH Take advantage of free time and warmer weather. Children and grandchildren set today's schedule and will enliven anything you do. Take a car, bus or train ride somewhere you have never been. Make it an adventure.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Family matters dominate the day. Discussions range from the division of chores to vacation planning. Master the art of compromise, and you'll wind up on the same page. Start gathering photographs, DVDs and other memorabilia for a future reunion.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Take a break from listening to news. Download a podcast that makes you laugh on your walk or run. Catch up with someone who lives nearby over coffee or tea. Make a plan to visit more often.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH Impulsive financial transactions could work against you, so think twice before making investments or doing online shopping. Stay centered and calm, and your conservative instincts will lead you in the right direction. Get outside and avoid temptation.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Take advantage of the positive effect you have on others. People want to be around you and absorb your knowledge. It's the perfect time to mentor others and pass down skills that you have learned from teachers.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Keep a journal for deep thoughts and observations. Referring to them will give clarity on a situation. Replenish energy you expended all week. Do things at a snail's pace and make no excuses for it.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH Talk to an old friend who has a business proposal to pitch to you. Listen intently before making any comments and don't make a spontaneous decision. This could become a project you can develop together.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHHH A social invitation from a colleague or someone you met at an event comes as a surprise. Change around your schedule if you must. This could be a golden opportunity to network with the "right" people.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH A new meetup group or book club sparks your interest. The subject matter is stimulating and right up your alley. If you join, it could lead to heading a meeting and choosing the material. Explore it further.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH Financial investments you made a while ago could be on the upswing. Don't give be tempted to move money around. If you have doubts, consult a professional who will steer you in the right direction.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH You could be called upon to mediate a situation with kid gloves. Your ability to defuse an argument will be noticed by someone who you respect. Surprise someone you love with a gift that has sentimental value.