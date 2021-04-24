VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH Take advantage of the positive effect you have on others. People want to be around you and absorb your knowledge. It's the perfect time to mentor others and pass down skills that you have learned from teachers.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH Keep a journal for deep thoughts and observations. Referring to them will give clarity on a situation. Replenish energy you expended all week. Do things at a snail's pace and make no excuses for it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH Talk to an old friend who has a business proposal to pitch to you. Listen intently before making any comments and don't make a spontaneous decision. This could become a project you can develop together.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHHH A social invitation from a colleague or someone you met at an event comes as a surprise. Change around your schedule if you must. This could be a golden opportunity to network with the "right" people.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)