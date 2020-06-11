× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH This is a rare day that augurs a cycle of heightened spiritual energy. You discover more about yourself. It is an introspective time. Old memories and the momentum of past habits will affect you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH Your social circle widens today. Consider joining an organization you believe in. Contact people who seem interesting or potentially helpful. You will find greater financial gratification as well as see sparkle in relationships.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHHH The accuracy and efficiency of your work wins admiration. Your attention to detail is the secret to success. Welcome new professional horizons and observe how external conditions affect your job. A surprise turns out to be a long-range blessing.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH New publications, a class or a discussion with a group delights you. Be tolerant of the religious beliefs of others. It is better to teach by example than to try to convert anyone to your own spiritual path.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)