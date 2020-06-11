ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH This is a rare day that augurs a cycle of heightened spiritual energy. You discover more about yourself. It is an introspective time. Old memories and the momentum of past habits will affect you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH Your social circle widens today. Consider joining an organization you believe in. Contact people who seem interesting or potentially helpful. You will find greater financial gratification as well as see sparkle in relationships.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH The accuracy and efficiency of your work wins admiration. Your attention to detail is the secret to success. Welcome new professional horizons and observe how external conditions affect your job. A surprise turns out to be a long-range blessing.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH New publications, a class or a discussion with a group delights you. Be tolerant of the religious beliefs of others. It is better to teach by example than to try to convert anyone to your own spiritual path.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH You are regenerating on many levels; it is time to dispose of the old to make way for the new. Looking into matters more deeply brings facts to light that change a situation.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH Cooperation and understanding will pay off. Others have new ideas. Be tactful in discussions during which differences arise. Reread contracts during this time. This keeps you out of a commitment that could be too confining.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH You will be a popular companion and can enjoy combining your social life with serious teamwork. It is a phase of new beginnings. Do not hesitate — timing is an important factor in how effective you can be.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHHH You create your own good fortune. The mood is fresh and upbeat. Take the initiative in love affairs and indulge in a few risky ventures. Your enthusiasm is magnetic today. You will feel adventurous and can gain valuable experience.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH You will concentrate on your home and family life. A family gathering is a time to listen carefully when in conversation with loved ones. You will want larger or more lavish living quarters.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)
HHH You feel the urge to travel. A new vehicle, even a bicycle, could seem to fit your needs. Write emails or make phone calls. Be patient with a neighbor or sibling. Others see you as a role model.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH You may have some financial promises to keep. Others depend on you for security on many levels. Break up your work with interesting side trips. Adding novelty and variety to your daily routine and obligations will renew your enthusiasm.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH Your planet Neptune is sensitive, creative and intuitive. You use these traits to transmute negatives into positives today. Your charm and popularity are on the rise. Relationships strengthen; others develop a deeper fondness for you.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!