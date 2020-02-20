ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHHH Emphasis is on driving a hard bargain. You see the situation for what it is. You have the wherewithal to change it. Claim your power and you will like the end results.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH You might receive some stunning news that forces your hand. Make an effort to accommodate others, but you need to keep your concerns primary. You are in the process of eliminating the superfluous.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH Push away trivial conversation and focus on the issue at hand. Listen to your inner voice when making a decision. You might be surprised at what comes up.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Your feelings might be closer to the surface than you realize. A one-on-one conversation could have you in tears before you know it. Empathy could heal a schism that has existed for too long.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH Defer to others and listen to what they might share. What appears to be a blockage is only temporary, forcing you to stop and assess your recent decisions. If you want, now is the time to change directions.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Your ability to read a situation clearly allows more intense conversations with others who might be involved. Give yourself time to make a decision. Brainstorm with others.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Events force you to tap into your imagination to find the right solution for the situation at hand. Your creativity soars, but a child or loved one could need extra time from you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH Be willing to reverse gears and head in a new direction if you perceive that what you are doing is not working and/or you are hitting one obstacle after another. A discussion with others involved might be necessary.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH Speak your mind and be willing to follow through on your ideas. You might not be able to get a consensus from those involved. Tap into the pioneer within and go for what you desire.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH Listen to your instincts about a financial matter. One of your choices is odd or not typical for you. Taking a risk could make or break what you are handling. Demonstrate your flexibility.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH You radiate good news despite an apparently difficult situation. You seem to have the wherewithal to glide through a storm of indecision. Support yourself in your choices even if they are somewhat bohemian.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH Play it low-key. You have no reason to reveal all your cards. Eye the present situation as fluid and changeable. Your perspective might dramatically change as the day ages.