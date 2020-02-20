× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up

HHHH Your ability to read a situation clearly allows more intense conversations with others who might be involved. Give yourself time to make a decision. Brainstorm with others.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH Events force you to tap into your imagination to find the right solution for the situation at hand. Your creativity soars, but a child or loved one could need extra time from you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH Be willing to reverse gears and head in a new direction if you perceive that what you are doing is not working and/or you are hitting one obstacle after another. A discussion with others involved might be necessary.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH Speak your mind and be willing to follow through on your ideas. You might not be able to get a consensus from those involved. Tap into the pioneer within and go for what you desire.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHH Listen to your instincts about a financial matter. One of your choices is odd or not typical for you. Taking a risk could make or break what you are handling. Demonstrate your flexibility.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)