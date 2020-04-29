VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHHH Interest in old hobbies and group affiliations grows. A change of heart on many levels is in progress. The health and wealth of those you are closest to will improve. Friendships are entering a more nurturing phase for you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHHH Your image and reputation take on new polish. There is a hint of myth and legend, a larger-than-life quality around you. Enjoy meetings, but keep a sense of balance and perspective. Do not neglect details. Do keep promises.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHHH Magical workings for growth and personal expansion should culminate in great success. Make the most of the extra attention and faith that others have expressed in you. The positive and negative potentials or passions of every kind are evident today.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH Money may be tied up in investments or earmarked for bills. Good or bad, financial matters aren't quite as they seem. A friendly greeting from a loved one who has passed over greets you today.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)