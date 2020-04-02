VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHHH You wake up with a powerful boost of energy. Ideas are abundant. You express yourself well and attract the attention of others. There is no stopping you today. Your appearance and personality positively shine.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH You start the day slowly and become more alive by the afternoon. You work well with others. Your intuition focuses on relationships, either a new one that is developing or a current one. Show your appreciation.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH Make room for something new and get ready for your new cycle. A child or a new friend inspires you. Others value your friendship and let you know how much your companionship is appreciated. You gain from being expressive.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH Your tenacity is recognized. You gain an elevation in prestige related to your profession. Material success and financial security play a strong role today. You might make a commitment to a role in public life.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)