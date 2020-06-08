ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH Your job is in transformation today. Reputation will be an influential factor. Project a positive, professional image at work. You perform all jobs well. Make decisions and communicate; your mind is especially quick and alert.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH It is a good time to finalize documents and agreements. Reading assumes new importance. Fine literature and articles about self-improvement catch your eye. You will respond to new ideas in every way. You will discover hidden aptitudes.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH You want to cast away dead weight and other debris. Thoughts center on the deeper meaning of your life. Your investigative work solves a mystery. Other people's financial decisions and needs might affect your security.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH You will encounter some forceful, dynamic people today. They bring excitement your way, but check your inner guidance before acting too quickly on their advice. Your ethical attitude wins admiration in the end. An important new partnership is forged.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH You discover hints about enhancing strength and well-being or a home remedy that works marvelously on an existing health condition. Share your findings with a friend or relative who is under the weather.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHHH There's a happy meeting with an old friend. Your warmth and affection act like a magnet, drawing companions your way. Others are loving and cooperative. You share a good joke with a child you care for.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH Make adjustments in your family life or residence. The subtle support of a friend resolves difficulty and heightens your sense of security and confidence. A relative who has been out of touch makes a surprise visit or call.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHHH Calls and emails come in from helpful people. You realize how much a neighbor or sibling thinks of you. Several short journeys will brighten your day. Your flair with the written word allows you to write or sell effectively.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH Today brings more of a demand for your skills. Details are still in a state of flux though, so you must be philosophical if there is a delay. Resist the temptation to argue about money. Talk over compromises instead.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)
HHHHH Your standard of living is about to improve. Be alert to opportunities for promotion; believe in yourself and try new projects. This is the start of a tremendous growth and opportunity cycle.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH You are changing inwardly, reacting to people and situations with more objectivity and poise. Others confide their problems in you. You find satisfaction in involvement in altruistic and humanitarian projects.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH This is a troubleshooting day. You make adjustments that create ease and more enjoyment in your daily life. Let friendly camaraderie touch professional relationships. Be a true friend to the one you love.
