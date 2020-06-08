VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHHH There's a happy meeting with an old friend. Your warmth and affection act like a magnet, drawing companions your way. Others are loving and cooperative. You share a good joke with a child you care for.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH Make adjustments in your family life or residence. The subtle support of a friend resolves difficulty and heightens your sense of security and confidence. A relative who has been out of touch makes a surprise visit or call.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHHH Calls and emails come in from helpful people. You realize how much a neighbor or sibling thinks of you. Several short journeys will brighten your day. Your flair with the written word allows you to write or sell effectively.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH Today brings more of a demand for your skills. Details are still in a state of flux though, so you must be philosophical if there is a delay. Resist the temptation to argue about money. Talk over compromises instead.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)