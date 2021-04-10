ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH You are kind and sweet, but don't be a pushover. A family member needs to outgrow childish behavior, and it could be up to you to call it out. You have more allies than you know.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH Take a day off from your hyperactive schedule. Value time reflecting on where you've been and where you'd like to go in the future. Get outdoors, if possible, to take in the beauty of nature.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Gather outdoors with a group you've missed seeing. Taking a short hike with friends or planning a community event will reward you with a comforting sense of belonging. An outdoor cleanup effort could make you feel good all over.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH Step back and appreciate what you've achieved. Whether you pull a corporate coup or a spring-cleaning marathon, celebrate your success. Friends and family already know how brilliant you are. Now you can believe it, too.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH Your sense of adventure overrides your homebody tendencies today. Plan for a future trip, or at least call that friend who has great stories to tell. You'll enjoy learning things about cultures you have yet to experience.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH You will hit a brick wall negotiating a loan or business transaction. Put it on hold and enjoy the weekend. Spend time with someone who appreciates you. The chemistry is irresistible, so enjoy the passion.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Work out the knots in a relationship with compassion and care. No one is perfect, so focus on those things you can't help but love. Do something active that keeps your mind from thinking too much.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH Physical activity clears out cobwebs and puts you in a happier frame of mind. Return to a warm weather exercise that's been on ice since before spring arrived. Keep your eyes peeled for new and like-minded people.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH Bust out of your isolation and contact a group of close pals. Organize a watch party for an exciting action movie and catch up on friendly gossip. Give yourself permission to be silly around those who know you well.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH Your fast-paced life often leaves your living space in disarray. Take time to clear the clutter and see how good that makes you feel. When a surprise visitor arrives, you'll be glad your abode is all clean.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Light up your mind today. Learn a skill from an online course or forum that won't interfere with your schedule. This is the perfect venue for sharing ideas. Process new concepts, and positive things will follow.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH Go shopping with someone who understands your style choices. Be daring and indulge a whim, but don't go beyond what you can afford. Find a flea market or garage sale where you can pick up great bargains.