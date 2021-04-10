ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH You are kind and sweet, but don't be a pushover. A family member needs to outgrow childish behavior, and it could be up to you to call it out. You have more allies than you know.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH Take a day off from your hyperactive schedule. Value time reflecting on where you've been and where you'd like to go in the future. Get outdoors, if possible, to take in the beauty of nature.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Gather outdoors with a group you've missed seeing. Taking a short hike with friends or planning a community event will reward you with a comforting sense of belonging. An outdoor cleanup effort could make you feel good all over.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH Step back and appreciate what you've achieved. Whether you pull a corporate coup or a spring-cleaning marathon, celebrate your success. Friends and family already know how brilliant you are. Now you can believe it, too.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)