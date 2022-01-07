ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHHH It's a feel-good day! It'll be easy to get along with others, especially bosses, parents and VIPs. In fact, relations with people in authority are so good you might develop a crush on your boss. Someone will seek creative advice about something today.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH You would love to travel somewhere exotic today. You want adventure and stimulation — a pleasant escape. Some of you also might develop a crush on someone who is "different" or from another culture.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Someone might do a favor or give you a gift today. Financial situations also favor you. (Ask for a loan.) It's also a good time to discuss an inheritance or how to divide something. However, do not negotiate after 4 p.m.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHHH People feel warm-hearted today, which is why you'ill enjoy talking to partners, close friends and strangers. Someone might feel sympathetic toward you, or vice versa, you might feel sympathetic toward them.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH Relations with co-workers will be warm and cordial today, which is why it's a good day to ask for someone's help or assistance. You'll also enjoy making your workspace look more attractive. Some will be involved with their pet.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH It's a lovely day to socialize! Enjoy a long lunch. Meet friends for happy hour. Enjoy sports events and playful activities with kids, if possible. (Different areas experience restrictions.) Do what pleases you so you have a good time.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH It's a lovely day to entertain at home! Invite the gang over for pizza and beer or quiche and wine. You might tweak your digs and do some redecorating because you want your home to be happy and comfortableTonight: Be cooperative.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHHH Today you'll appreciate your surroundings more than usual. Look around you. Not only will you appreciate the beauty of your environment, you'll also appreciate people in your life. You realize how much you are loved.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH It's a tricky day. It's good for business and financial negotiations. However, the minute the Moon Alert begins (4 p.m.), all bets are off. After that, do your homework, but agree to nothing important. Nevertheless, you'll attract favors and money today.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH It's an excellent day to buy wardrobe items for yourself. However, don't shop after the Moon Alert. Ironically, if you shop beforehand, you'll like what you buy.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Solitude in beautiful surroundings pleases you today. You need a breather. It's the end of the week, and you need time off for good behavior. Therefore, grab your favorite drink and snack, and hide somewhere so you can relax in comfort.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH Relations with others are warm and cozy today. It's a great day to hang out with friends. It's also a good day to relate to groups and organizations. (Actually, things are so cozy that a friend could become a lover.)
Moon Alert: Avoid shopping or making important decisions after 4 p.m. today. After that, the Moon moves from Pisces into Aries.