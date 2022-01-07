ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHHH It's a feel-good day! It'll be easy to get along with others, especially bosses, parents and VIPs. In fact, relations with people in authority are so good you might develop a crush on your boss. Someone will seek creative advice about something today.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH You would love to travel somewhere exotic today. You want adventure and stimulation — a pleasant escape. Some of you also might develop a crush on someone who is "different" or from another culture.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Someone might do a favor or give you a gift today. Financial situations also favor you. (Ask for a loan.) It's also a good time to discuss an inheritance or how to divide something. However, do not negotiate after 4 p.m.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHHH People feel warm-hearted today, which is why you'ill enjoy talking to partners, close friends and strangers. Someone might feel sympathetic toward you, or vice versa, you might feel sympathetic toward them.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)