ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH A good day to make your pitch to the boss. People see you're willing to be patient and work carefully for what you want to achieve. And with Mercury lined up with Venus at the top of your chart, they'll probably say yes.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH Make travel plans or plans for further education, because you'll pay attention to detail, plus you have the energy to deal with piles of paperwork and forms. You also might use this energy to work on financial matters.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH You're careful so discussions with partners and close friends will be productive today. You'll make practical plans that are doable. Meanwhile, financial discussions will favor you. Keep your pockets open.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH You'll accomplish a lot since you're work-oriented and focused today. Whatever you do, you will do with patience and diligence. You'll be like the wise carpenter: "Measure twice, cut once." (Being on your game gives you a warm feeling in your tummy.)
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH Artists, teachers and people in sports will be pleased with their accomplishments today because they're focused and patient. You'll take the time to explain what you want. Reality and practicality are your top goals today.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH You'll get a lot done at home or when dealing with family matters today. You're focused, patient and practical. Plus, you're willing to get along with less. You value careful planning, and you're willing to work for tomorrow's rewards, not today's pleasure.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH You're careful, patient and focused on earnings and cash flow today. Family discussions will go well, especially discussions about how to redecorate or tackle repairs. It's a nice, groovy day.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHHH You have the edge over all the other signs today because the Moon is in your sign. Why not ask the universe for a favor? See what happens. Meanwhile, it's an excellent day for financial negotiations. Ask for a raise. Run it up the flag pole to see if anyone salutes.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHHH It's a productive day because Mars is in your sign dancing with Saturn. That gives you diligence and patience. You won't move mountains, but whatever you do, you'll have sustained effort and perseverance. You might enjoy working with hard materials like metal or stone.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH Your ability to research today will be amazing. You'll be like a dog with a bone. You won't stop until you find what you're looking for, because you find it easy to be diligent and persevering today.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH Despite your inclination to take a backseat to events and keep a low profile, today you'll deal with groups to achieve the result you want. Perhaps it's why people seem to know personal details about your private life.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH People admire you now because your ambition is not only apparent, it is admirable. You might be a dreamy, imaginative Pisces, but when the going gets tough, the tough turn on those laser lights on the ceiling of their bedroom.