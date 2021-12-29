HHH Artists, teachers and people in sports will be pleased with their accomplishments today because they're focused and patient. You'll take the time to explain what you want. Reality and practicality are your top goals today.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH You'll get a lot done at home or when dealing with family matters today. You're focused, patient and practical. Plus, you're willing to get along with less. You value careful planning, and you're willing to work for tomorrow's rewards, not today's pleasure.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH You're careful, patient and focused on earnings and cash flow today. Family discussions will go well, especially discussions about how to redecorate or tackle repairs. It's a nice, groovy day.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHHH You have the edge over all the other signs today because the Moon is in your sign. Why not ask the universe for a favor? See what happens. Meanwhile, it's an excellent day for financial negotiations. Ask for a raise. Run it up the flag pole to see if anyone salutes.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)