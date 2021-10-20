HHH Be patient dealing with others today, because everyone has a short fuse, including you. Thus, it's a classic day for friction and thoughtless comments and retorts. Fortunately, after the Moon Alert is over, life will get mellow.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH Something might be going on behind the scenes or building up within you at a subconscious level, making you easily irritated with others. Bite your tongue and let this slide, because once the Moon Alert is over today, you will feel happier.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH Expect difficulties dealing with friends and groups today, especially female acquaintances, because the Moon is at odds with several planets. However, after the Moon Alert is over today, the Moon will be in a new sign, and you will feel a big shift.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH It's a poor day to challenge parents, bosses or authority figures. Don't even go there. If you argue with someone in power, it could be nasty. After the Moon Alert is over, life will be much easier! Then you can ask for permission or approval. (And probably get it.)

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)