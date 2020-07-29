ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH Emphasize social connections, teamwork and the news media today. Transformations are evolving around you. Be flexible and observant. Questions of loyalty and legality can arise. By tonight any confusion should dissipate.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH The hand of fate is at work. Today ushers in a refreshing shift. Dreams and signs offer valuable guidance. Your thoughts might dwell upon mysteries and afterlife communication. Any shadowy undercurrents of tension fade. You are ready to move forward.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH You'll extricate yourself from persons or situations that have been draining your energy and resources. Focus on what you would like to release. Reclaim your freedom in the peaceful light of day.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH Observe how anger or stress can impact your well-being. Mild exercise can help restore balance and provide a wholesome release of aggravation. Wear a hat and sunscreen when outdoors in the summer heat.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHHH Today promises romance. This can involve contact with someone you knew long ago. Accept and issue invitations. Honor the love with an arrangement of sunflowers, your astrological flower. It represents following the spiritual light.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Family members share thoughts regarding the future. A real estate transaction, home repair or decorating project could need attention. Sentiment and memories are evoked. Today is beneficial for a healing ritual.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HH You will be juggling a variety of different projects. A transportation need might be involved in this. A recurring situation involving a sibling or old pal needs attention. Clear communication holds the key to smoothing over any differences.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH Today can attract intriguing associates who don't use the most sound financial judgment. Avoid overextending yourself with high-risk ventures. Advice offered by others should be considered carefully. Stay cautious and in survival mode.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHHH You approach life as a game to be played and won, and today you certainly win. A renewed zest for life is ushered in with favorable influences. This inspiring pattern continues all day. Leadership skills are strongly present.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)
HHH Today creates an odd, unbalanced sequence of events. Be observant and flexible. Your intuition guides you past a dilemma. This also promotes creative expression through writing and communication or art.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHHH It is a great day for networking. Trust your intuition regarding new acquaintances. New types of associates are included in your social circle. You will explore many different options concerning your many goals.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HH Today favors enthusiasm and motivation, as well as some anger issues related to money. Hard work will bring financial rewards. Diplomacy is a must in coping with complex social situations. A touch of humor and tolerance helps you greatly.
