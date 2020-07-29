× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH Emphasize social connections, teamwork and the news media today. Transformations are evolving around you. Be flexible and observant. Questions of loyalty and legality can arise. By tonight any confusion should dissipate.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH The hand of fate is at work. Today ushers in a refreshing shift. Dreams and signs offer valuable guidance. Your thoughts might dwell upon mysteries and afterlife communication. Any shadowy undercurrents of tension fade. You are ready to move forward.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH You'll extricate yourself from persons or situations that have been draining your energy and resources. Focus on what you would like to release. Reclaim your freedom in the peaceful light of day.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH Observe how anger or stress can impact your well-being. Mild exercise can help restore balance and provide a wholesome release of aggravation. Wear a hat and sunscreen when outdoors in the summer heat.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)