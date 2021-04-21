ARIES (March 21-April 19) 5

HHHH Your playful mood might spill over into making jokes and wisecracks at inopportune moments. You can't play hooky, so keep your mind focused. When the workday ends, scoot out the door and do something physical.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH Reconnect with relatives you have not seen in awhile. Mend fences and move forward from disagreements that resulted in stretches of silence. Invite them to your neck of the woods. Ask children and grandchildren for tips on social media.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Pace yourself to make time for networking events. These online gatherings are important due to contacts you acquire. Let family know that you might be missing in action. Reassure them that you will make it up to them.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH Investing in home improvements and renovations are long overdue. Take advantage of your stable financial situation. The desire for a comfortable living space where you can invite family and friends to stay over can now take shape.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)