ARIES (March 21-April 19) 5
HHHH Your playful mood might spill over into making jokes and wisecracks at inopportune moments. You can't play hooky, so keep your mind focused. When the workday ends, scoot out the door and do something physical.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH Reconnect with relatives you have not seen in awhile. Mend fences and move forward from disagreements that resulted in stretches of silence. Invite them to your neck of the woods. Ask children and grandchildren for tips on social media.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Pace yourself to make time for networking events. These online gatherings are important due to contacts you acquire. Let family know that you might be missing in action. Reassure them that you will make it up to them.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Investing in home improvements and renovations are long overdue. Take advantage of your stable financial situation. The desire for a comfortable living space where you can invite family and friends to stay over can now take shape.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH Continue to research obscure subjects even if friends are baffled. Seek out likeminded people who share your passion and are interested in what you have to say. Come out of the woodwork and get noticed.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Focus on your creative expression. Value "me" time so you can practice and maintain discipline. Family and friends will respect your privacy. The more confident you become, the more likely you can show others what you produced.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Explore forming your own business. You can be your own boss and promote ideas or products that you care about. Exchange ideas with friends who speak from their experience. You could find a partner.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH Unexpected career opportunities arise. A group with exciting ideas could ask to join your team or ask you to be part of theirs. This will lead you in a direction with permanent possibilities.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHHH Catch up on reading material. Make a list of classics you always wanted to read. Go to the library or purchase a paperback or e-book you can view on your device. Publish your thoughts on a blog.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH Check your financial statements thoroughly. An automatic charge you meant to cancel may still appear. Straighten that out and cut down on other unnecessary subscriptions and products. Enter a fun contest testing your brain power.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH Mark off dates for a much-needed getaway with your partner or group of friends. Find a place you can explore together and laugh at each other's jokes. If you start researching now, you may find wonderful deals.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH Allergies or lack of sleep could make you feel under the weather. Take it easy today and avoid strenuous activities. If the weather permits, walk among greenery, enjoy the sunshine and breathe fresh air.