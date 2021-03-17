VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH Revisit a subject you once attempted. Set aside time to pick up where you left off. Choose between in-person and online classes. Research destinations for a trip this summer. It will be here sooner than you think. Tonight: Dream big.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH Discuss a promising venture with a friend. This may or may not be a pipe dream, but it is always good to get feedback. Start small by selling items online or to a group with whom you meet. Tonight: Puzzle solving.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH Hearing from someone special will make your day. You may have to make the first move, but they will be glad you did. Plan a vacation with your significant other or close friends. Tonight: Look forward to attending a zoom meeting.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHHH An appointment may be changed unexpectedly beyond your control. Use your free time to your advantage. Take a walk, go the gym or meet a friend. This may turn out to be a great day after all. Tonight: Listen to music.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)