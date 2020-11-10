ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HH Today augurs surprises. You'll have numerous projects to complete. A shift at work or home can manifest suddenly. The status quo is disrupted. Adapt. Release that which is no longer a steady factor in your life.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH Today favorably affects your sector of pleasure. Develop a new project; express your deepest feelings. Your psychic ability and personal charisma are at a peak. Be patient with younger people and creative projects.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH Meditate on the past, then release that which no longer serves you. This is a time when visualizations can manifest. Be certain to build only positive thought forms. Old issues about residence and family members can be resolved.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH Today promises a new understanding of lost loves that just weren't meant to be. A reunion of some kind could be very healing. You can be the quintessential romantic. A neighbor contacts you for help.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH Friends offer valuable insights to help you discover new sources of money. Be alert. Follow through with a promising opportunity. Examine habits regarding money management. Figure out what hasn't been working and don't repeat the pattern.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH You'll be arranging online meetings and exchanging calls and emails. Innovations and surprises may develop. A sense of deja vu infuses relationships. Associates have new priorities. Compromise can be reached when intuition marches with intellect.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHHH Today promises growth and new horizons within yourself. Dreams usher in revelations. Release old memories, sadness, anger or habits that no longer serve you. Meditate on self-understanding. Relationships are marked by expansion.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHHH Today positively affects your sector of wishes and social and professional contacts. Your ability to communicate is in top form. Trust a hunch. It's an optimum time for networking. Respond enthusiastically to offers of friendship.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHHH Today is all about career for you. You'll be more visible professionally and might take on added responsibilities. This marks a very dynamic cycle. Partnership and possibly legal matters can be involved. Avoid confrontational people.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHHH Stimulating companions have much to teach you. Listen to alternative plans and ideas. A marvelous cycle for future travel develops. Expect heightened vitality. Approach all challenges with confidence. Go after what you truly desire.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH It's a perfect day to catch up on any neglected financial obligations. Review your mutual accounts and monies with others. A mystery is solved. A message of inspiration arrives from the spirit world, encoded in an unexpected story, song or joke.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HH A deeper understanding of what your needs are, as well as what you can offer a companion, develops today. If a relationship isn't working, face up to it and perform a ritual of release. You will feel so much better.
