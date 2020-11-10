ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HH Today augurs surprises. You'll have numerous projects to complete. A shift at work or home can manifest suddenly. The status quo is disrupted. Adapt. Release that which is no longer a steady factor in your life.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH Today favorably affects your sector of pleasure. Develop a new project; express your deepest feelings. Your psychic ability and personal charisma are at a peak. Be patient with younger people and creative projects.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHHH Meditate on the past, then release that which no longer serves you. This is a time when visualizations can manifest. Be certain to build only positive thought forms. Old issues about residence and family members can be resolved.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH Today promises a new understanding of lost loves that just weren't meant to be. A reunion of some kind could be very healing. You can be the quintessential romantic. A neighbor contacts you for help.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)