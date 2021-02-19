VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHHH Extra recognition is coming your way at work. Demonstrate your capabilities in situations that promise to facilitate advancement. Make a list of goals and decide about community and your role in it.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHHH Today is energetic. You want to win every competition, and travel plans and study will be important. Your cleverness and eloquence enable you to find the quickest route to fulfillment. An email or call marks the beginning of an intriguing bond.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH You'll glimpse into the motivations of others at work today. Prepare for a few secrets to come to light. Explore investments and other strategies to establish long-term financial security. This is also an optimum time to prepare some writing for publication.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH True happiness in a really good relationship or partnership can be attained. Be especially patient and sincere. There can be an old hurdle to surmount before trust is free to grow. It will. Compromise is important.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)