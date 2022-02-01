ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH This is a great day to hang out with others in person or online, because you will enjoy interacting with friends. You feel the need to be seen and heard. A stimulating exchange of ideas might affect your thoughts on future goals.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH You are high-viz today. Please note: This is a poor day for important decisions, especially financial ones, and major expenditures. It's best to sit tight. But you can do your homework and get information and talk to the boss.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH This is a restless day for you because you want to do something that will allow you to explore more of your world. You want to travel, learn new things and meet people who are stimulating and different. Enjoy these explorations; however, there is a Moon Alert all day. Be aware of this.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH Because there is a Moon Alert all day, this is a poor day to make financial decisions about shared property, inheritances, taxes, debt or anything to do with the wealth of someone else, including your responsibilities for someone else.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHH This is a good day to let your hair down and have a heart-to-heart discussion with a close friend, spouse or partner. It will be easy for both parties to be frank and honest and put their cards on the table. Explore ideas and confidences, but agree to nothing important until tomorrow.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HH Your efficiency at work will suffer today. Delays and shortages might dog your footsteps. Please know that because it is a Moon Alert today, it's a poor day for important decisions. Take care of business as usual, but just coast.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH When there is a Moon Alert, our minds are free-floating like a helium balloon sailing loose in the sky. This is why you're full of creative ideas today. Enjoy playful times with children, socializing with others and expressing your creative talents.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH This is a fast-paced week for you; however, today is an excellent time to kick back and relax, ideally at home or with family members. Talk to parents and older relatives. Something will remind you of how important relationships are. People count.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH Today is full of fantasies, daydreams and imaginative ideas for your sign. Jot down your ideas, because you might want to reconsider them later. Let them simmer on the back burner and check them out tomorrow.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHH Be careful! Today is a Moon Alert, which means it's a poor day to shop or make important decisions. Nevertheless, both the Sun and the Moon are in your Money House, which means you'll be tempted to shop or act on financial matters. Be aware of this.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

HHHH Today the Sun, the Moon and Saturn are all in your sign -- pretty major stuff. You might feel more emotional than usual and perhaps indecisive. Note: Postpone important decisions and shopping until tomorrow.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

HHH Today you want to run away and join the circus or hide somewhere so you can enjoy moments of privacy (if you can swing this). It's the perfect day to kick back and relax. You might want to explore spiritual matters, yoga, meditation or go on social media.

Moon Alert: Caution! After 6 a.m. EST today (3 a.m. PST), avoid shopping and important decisions for the rest of the day. The New Moon is in Aquarius. The Year of the Water Tiger begins today.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0