ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH You get fired up today, and your thoughts and emotions are aligned. You might shift from happy one moment, sad the next, then back again. You are dealing with self-awareness, appearance and the person you are becoming.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH It's a good day to lie low and think carefully before you act. Take time to reflect and meditate. As the day goes on, you become recharged and feel more in the power seat.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHHH You interact well with a group, expressing your plans. You're friendly but impersonal in your dealings with others. Your thoughts might be quirky today, and so are some of your friends, who provide you with a variety of ideas.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH Even though it's the weekend, you are still thinking about work. Your ambition to succeed is highlighted. You might feel stressed, so maintain your emotional balance and plan the night with friends. Do not ignore your exercise routine.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)