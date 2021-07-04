HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, July 4, 2021: You are creative and have good business sense. You have strong family attachments. Nevertheless, you need freedom of action, because you are spontaneous and you have definite ideas. You are forever youthful. This year your spiritual values will grow as you learn new things that are important to you. In fact, you might decide to share or teach what you learn. You will respect your strengths this year.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH Today you might find money or you might lose money. Or perhaps something that you had misplaced is found or, instead, you might lose something.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH Today the Moon in your sign is lined up with unpredictable Uranus, which could make you impulsive. Guard against doing something rash.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HH This is a restless day, which means it's hard to stick with one task or focus on anything for too long. Your mind and energy will flit from subject to subject.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)