HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, July 4, 2021: You are creative and have good business sense. You have strong family attachments. Nevertheless, you need freedom of action, because you are spontaneous and you have definite ideas. You are forever youthful. This year your spiritual values will grow as you learn new things that are important to you. In fact, you might decide to share or teach what you learn. You will respect your strengths this year.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH Today you might find money or you might lose money. Or perhaps something that you had misplaced is found or, instead, you might lose something.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH Today the Moon in your sign is lined up with unpredictable Uranus, which could make you impulsive. Guard against doing something rash.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HH This is a restless day, which means it's hard to stick with one task or focus on anything for too long. Your mind and energy will flit from subject to subject.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH You might meet a real character today — someone unusual or from a different background. Or, possibly, someone you already know will surprise you by doing or saying something you least expect. You might suddenly change your plans for the future.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HH You might be surprised at something that a parent, teacher, boss or the police does. Think twice before you react. Never forget the power of courtesy.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH Travel plans will suddenly change today. They might be canceled or delayed or, in turn, you might have to travel when you did not expect to do so. Likewise, news from afar or the media might surprise you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HH Double-check details related to your bank account or anything that you share jointly with someone else, because something might surprise you today. Possibly, someone will suggest a new arrangement.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HH You might feel rebellious about restrictions you feel related to others. Or, possibly, things are the other way around and someone feels rebellious of the arrangement with you. The key is to be patient today.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HH Your work routine will be interrupted by something unusual today. This is an accident-prone day for any job that you're doing. You might hear surprising news that is health-related. Meanwhile, something unexpected could impact your pet. Be aware of this.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HH Parents should be vigilant today because this is an accident-prone day for your kids. Meanwhile, you might experience a sudden cancellation of a social event or something related to sports. Conversely, you might suddenly receive an invitation.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HH Your home routine will be interrupted today. Be patient, because somebody might lose it. Family disputes, especially with females, might take place. Or a small appliance might break down. Surprise company might drop by.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH Pay attention to everything you say and do today, because this is an accident-prone day for your sign. However, it's an interesting day! You might see new places, meet new faces or hear new ideas.