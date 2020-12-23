ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHHH A glowing new vitality rushes through you. Travel opportunities can be a sheer joy. You will recover from old disappointments of the heart. Visits to cultural, historical and sacred sites in distant places are highlights for the future.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH You tend to keep your own counsel starting today. Memories and regrets touch your thoughts. Dismiss old disappointments as learning experiences. It's best not to be naive about the need for routine safety precautions.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Goals are redefined and clarified. You will know what you want. Don't feel sad if a friend drifts away. New associates will be drawn to you soon.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Today makes your marvelous creative aptitudes a plus at work. Friends assist your professional growth. The skillful use of both written and spoken words will open new windows of opportunity.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHHH The holiday stirs a powerful spirit of adventure within you. Your motivation and enthusiasm help you accomplish a great deal if you steer clear of petty confrontations. Reread books you've enjoyed before or watch a favorite film again.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHHH Others have a beneficial impact on your finances. Something arrives to help your cash flow. Love has a transcendent quality. You could have a dream or vision about an ancient spiritual link with a loved one.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Today is marvelous for creative expression. Let the artist, actor, poet or musician within you surface. You will experience a psychic link with your beloved and can establish a stronger bond.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH Today brings indecision from others. Allow them to revise plans, but stay independent. You will focus on important priorities. You will be motivated to seek wellness in every way. Study health-related publications and discuss fitness with others.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHHH Luck is generally good today. Be adventurous and don't take life too seriously. Love prospects are bright and promising. This is a highly creative day. Your leisure hours are rich and productive.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH There is a hint that hidden facts about your heritage may come to light. Use your intuition in studying the family tree. If you sense a ghost in the house; its intentions are friendly and benevolent.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Others admire your positive state of mind. Short journeys are productive. Gather interesting books and magazines to read during the cold, dark evenings. A neighbor is friendly and helpful.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH Finances are on firmer ground. Gifts, however, might be the wrong size or color, so keep all receipts. Double-check addresses to avert mail mix-ups. Resist the temptation to judge others by their income.