VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHHH Others have a beneficial impact on your finances. Something arrives to help your cash flow. Love has a transcendent quality. You could have a dream or vision about an ancient spiritual link with a loved one.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH Today is marvelous for creative expression. Let the artist, actor, poet or musician within you surface. You will experience a psychic link with your beloved and can establish a stronger bond.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH Today brings indecision from others. Allow them to revise plans, but stay independent. You will focus on important priorities. You will be motivated to seek wellness in every way. Study health-related publications and discuss fitness with others.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHHH Luck is generally good today. Be adventurous and don't take life too seriously. Love prospects are bright and promising. This is a highly creative day. Your leisure hours are rich and productive.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)