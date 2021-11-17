ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH Double-check details related to banking, shared property, inheritances, insurance issues and anything that you share with someone else, because something unexpected could throw a wrench in things today.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH Today you might meet someone unusual or "different." What's more likely is a friend or partner will throw you a curveball or suggest something you didn't see coming. They might demand more freedom in the relationship. Expect a surprise today.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HH Your work routine or something to do with your job will change today: staff shortages, power outages, equipment breakdowns, computer glitches — could be anything. Therefore, allow extra time so you can have wiggle room to cope with the unexpected.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH Parents take note: It's an accident-prone day for your kids, so be extra vigilant. Meanwhile, expect a change of plans to social occasions or anything to do with sports and the arts. You might receive a surprise invitation. A social event might be canceled.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HH Your home routine will be interrupted today. Perhaps a small appliance will break down or a minor breakage will occur. Someone unexpected might appear. It will be wise to stock the fridge — anything could happen, and it's nice to be prepared.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Pay attention to everything you say and do today, because it's an accident-prone day for you. Your daily routine will be interrupted. New faces, new places and new ideas might create change for you. Fortunately, you're light on your feet and ready to think outside the box.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH Keep an eye on your money and possessions today to protect them from loss, damage or theft. Something unexpected might impact them. For example, you might find money; you might lose money.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HH Today Fiery Mars is in your sign sitting opposite unpredictable Uranus. This will promote rash actions. You might act without thinking. Remember to count to three before you say or do anything so you can avoid regrets.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH Today you feel vaguely restless. You feel you're waiting for the other shoe to drop. Possibly, something going on behind the scenes will surprise you. A secret might come out. Today is full of little surprises for everyone.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH You might want to direct the activities of a friend or group today. If so, think carefully about what you're doing, because things are unpredictable and will not unfold as you expect them to. Someone in the group might rebel against your suggestions.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HH Today it's tough to predict how bosses, parents, teachers or the police will react to you. Everything might go smoothly — or not. It's definitely a poor day to challenge authority figures. Instead, decide to sit this one out until everything is more predictable.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH Travel plans will change today. Therefore, allow extra time to cope with the unexpected. Alternatively, you might suddenly have to travel when you did not expect to do so. Likewise, school schedules, especially at the university level, might change.