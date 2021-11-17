VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH Pay attention to everything you say and do today, because it's an accident-prone day for you. Your daily routine will be interrupted. New faces, new places and new ideas might create change for you. Fortunately, you're light on your feet and ready to think outside the box.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH Keep an eye on your money and possessions today to protect them from loss, damage or theft. Something unexpected might impact them. For example, you might find money; you might lose money.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HH Today Fiery Mars is in your sign sitting opposite unpredictable Uranus. This will promote rash actions. You might act without thinking. Remember to count to three before you say or do anything so you can avoid regrets.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH Today you feel vaguely restless. You feel you're waiting for the other shoe to drop. Possibly, something going on behind the scenes will surprise you. A secret might come out. Today is full of little surprises for everyone.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)