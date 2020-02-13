ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH You give off a sense of intensity and determination as the day proceeds. You could find a key person challenging yet charming. Some of the more positive qualities will wear off as the day ages.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH You might feel as if you are making a statement with your work and attitude. Do not forget to make a much-needed appointment. You can put certain matters on the back burner for only so long.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHHH Your sense of humor returns, allowing you to quickly clear the air if you hit a misunderstanding. Try not to take others' comments so personally; remain upbeat. Someone is pushing you to get certain tasks done.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH You might feel restricted by another person and his or her suggestions. This person seems to hold you back and is not in touch with your personal needs. Soon enough you will see eye to eye with this person.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)