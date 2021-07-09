ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH Today the New Moon in Cancer is your perfect opportunity to think about what new changes you want to introduce that can affect home and family. What will make your personal life run more smoothly? A different way of doing something?

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH The New Moon today occurs in your House of Communications, which is your chance to think of how you can improve your daily communications with others, especially siblings and relatives. Do you need to make more of an effort to stay in touch?

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH Today's New Moon is in one of your Money houses, which means it's the perfect chance to think about how you can do a better job of taking care of your possessions. Likewise, what about your style of spending? How can you spend less?

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH Today the New Moon occurs in your sign. This can happen only once a year. It's an excellent opportunity for you to take a serious look in the mirror and ask yourself what you can do to improve the impression you create on your world. Ideas?

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)