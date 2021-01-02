ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH You'll welcome the climax of the holiday season and be anxious to return to work. An exciting, dynamic person enters your life today. It's a good time to express yourself artistically. An ethereal quality blesses your love life.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH A relaxed mood with family members and patience with co-workers will launch the new year successfully. See the beauty and humor in individual personality quirks of others. Your mind will be very active today.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHHH Your brilliance and talents will be evident and you win support. Although others make suggestions and examine your ideas critically. Look at both sides in any debate. Mediation and compromise assure success.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH A philosophical day. Older people and established values will help you today when you're making decisions. You establish greater security and make the best use of time and other resources. Keep a perspective about the true value of material security.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)