ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH You'll welcome the climax of the holiday season and be anxious to return to work. An exciting, dynamic person enters your life today. It's a good time to express yourself artistically. An ethereal quality blesses your love life.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH A relaxed mood with family members and patience with co-workers will launch the new year successfully. See the beauty and humor in individual personality quirks of others. Your mind will be very active today.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH Your brilliance and talents will be evident and you win support. Although others make suggestions and examine your ideas critically. Look at both sides in any debate. Mediation and compromise assure success.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH A philosophical day. Older people and established values will help you today when you're making decisions. You establish greater security and make the best use of time and other resources. Keep a perspective about the true value of material security.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHHH Today your image and reputation are highlighted. Success comes your way when you combine friendly charm with professional expertise. A personal touch carries you a long way. Your speaking ability and writing bring you followers.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHHH Fantasy is more vivid than reality today. Make your imagination an asset by applying creativity in constructive ways. Exotic and wild animals hold a special fascination. There is a sparkle to your social life.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH Be cautious in love. Make certain your feelings are reciprocated. Keep a good humored attitude if others are a bit self-centered or crass. Try not to ask for favors. It's a remarkably self-sufficient day.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHHH A surprise may befall you today. New developments turn out to be a blessing. Follow safety procedures and rules meticulously to protect your well-being and reputation. You have a new depth of understanding.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH Faraway places with exotic names beckon as winter begins. It's an optimum time to dream of travel, but not to actually travel due to the COVID-19 wave in January. Your career becomes more of a focus.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH Keep desires and compulsions balanced; there is an intensity present. Some new financial and investment strategies are worth examining to boost security. Love assumes a spiritual quality.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH You will make changes in your circle of friends and group affiliations, recognizing that an intimate relationship is undergoing a transformation. Be progressive and realize that change is essential.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH Your daily routines and rituals are warmed on this cold winter day. It's easier to get organized. You clear clutter and make order. There may be a difference of beliefs brewing with a relative.