HHHH Reach out for a loved one who often takes you down an interesting path. He or she draws eccentric people who seem to live in another world. You enjoy these flights of fancy but choose to remain grounded.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH Be aware of your ability to lead but also your ability to trigger a commotion. You might need to clarify your priorities, which would help others understand where you are coming from.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH You might want to read between the lines to get past a problem. A more direct approach would bring the clarity needed. If necessary, find someone with more expertise in dealing with such issues.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH You make a big difference in the outcome of various projects, conversations and interactions. Your energy is erratic; be aware of that fact as you might need to move from one project to another.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHHH A child or loved one could pop up out of nowhere. A loved one senses what you need. The unexpected adds zing to your creativity and ideas. Be open to different energy.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)