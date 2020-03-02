VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up

HHHH You beam and draw many people to your point of view. You present your perspective in a light and clear way. The difference between how you see what is happening and what is truly happening could provoke a laugh or two.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHHH Read between the lines. Intellectual responses and ideas keep you on the same page as an associate. You see different ways of clearing out a problem, but you also are willing to accommodate another person and follow his or her lead.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH One-on-one relating causes you to take a second look at a situation that keeps popping up. You want to handle this issue before moving on to other matters. Otherwise, you could become scattered.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH Welcome the ability to defer to a close friend or loved one. You could be amused by what you are hearing. Not everyone is as confident in their decisions as you are.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)